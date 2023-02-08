UrduPoint.com

Yellen Stresses To French, German Economic Ministers Need To Implement IRA - US Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Yellen Stresses to French, German Economic Ministers Need to Implement IRA - US Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during talks on implementing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) with French and German economic ministers stressed the need to stimulate development on both sides of the Atlantic, Treasury said in a readout of the meeting.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and German counterpart Robert Habeck were in Washington to discuss concerns over how the IRA impacts industries in Europe. Earlier in the day, Le Maire in comments to reporters, as quoted by AFP, said that both sides "agreed on the necessity of full transparency on the level of subsidies and tax credits." Habeck said it was important for the US and Europe to avoid the situation becoming a "race to subsidies," the report added.

"Secretary Yellen discussed the United States' implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act and EU's Green Deal Industrial Plan, stressing the need to stimulate innovation and technology development and deployment on both sides of the Atlantic to speed the transition to green energy and meet our collective climate goals," the readout said on Tuesday.

The IRA, signed into law by US President Joe Biden in August 2022, unlocks $369 billion in tax credits and subsidies for US consumers and companies making green tech products. Several EU companies reportedly said they would invest in the US rather than the EU, with rising energy prices at home being a crucial factor.

During a trip to the US in January, French President Emmanuel Macron said the IRA's subsidies to US businesses threaten Europe with "deindustrialization" during difficult times amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Europe Washington German United States January August Race Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Biennial

2 hours ago
 Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

2 hours ago
 Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on Ma ..

Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on May 16

3 hours ago
 German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

4 hours ago
 French unions seek to keep momentum in pension sho ..

French unions seek to keep momentum in pension showdown

4 hours ago
 India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK ..

India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK's demography: Azad Jammu Kash ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.