Yellen Tells Congress US Set to Default If Debt Limit Not Raised by June 5 - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) The United States is set to default on its financial obligations on June 5 if US President Joe Biden and Republican leaders in Congress fail to reach a deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday.

"Based on the most recent available data, we now estimate that Treasury will have insufficient resources to satisfy the government's obligations if Congress has not raised or suspended the debt limit by June 5," Yellen said in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Biden and McCarthy are engaged in ongoing negotiations to raise the debt ceiling. The two leaders are nearing a deal to raise the debt ceiling for two years in exchange for cuts to government spending, US media reported on Thursday.

Yellen in the letter urged Congress to act as soon as possible to protect the full faith and credit of the United States. Failing to raise the debt ceiling would result in "severe hardship" for American families and harm the US' global leadership position, Yellen said.