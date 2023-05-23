Yellen Tells McCarthy Treasury Unable to Pay All Debts as Early as June 1 - Letter

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The latest information indicates that the US Treasury Department will be unable to pay all of its debts as early as June 1, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter addressed to US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday.

"With an additional week of information now available, I am writing to note that we estimate it is highly likely that Treasury will no longer be able to satisfy all of the government's obligations if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, Yellen wrote in the letter.