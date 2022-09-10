UrduPoint.com

Yellen, Ukraine Prime Minister Discuss Economic Support For Kiev - Treasury

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen participated in a virtual meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and discussed the ongoing assistance for Ukraine as well as the next steps for the implementation of the price cap on Russian energy exports, the US Treasury Department said on Friday.

"Today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen held a virtual meeting with Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.  Secretary Yellen reaffirmed the United States' solidarity with the government and people of Ukraine in the face of Putin's unprovoked and unjustified war," the US Treasury Department said in a press release. "The Secretary outlined the next steps for implementation of the price cap on Russian oil."

Yellen also discussed the need for Ukraine's partners to deliver expeditiously on economic assistance as well as to participate in the country's recovery and reconstruction and focus on identifying near-term, high-impact projects critical to rebuilding Ukraine's economy, the release said.

By the end of September, US grants for economic recovery to Ukraine will reach $8.5 billion, according to the release.

Last Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union may introduce limits on the price of Russian natural gas after the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil as part of the expanded sanctions against Moscow. Russia pledged to stop exporting its oil to the states that would apply the stated limits.

