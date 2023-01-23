UrduPoint.com

Yellen Urges China To Participate In Debt Relief For Zambia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Yellen Urges China to Participate in Debt Relief for Zambia

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged China on Monday to participate in debt relief for Zambia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged China on Monday to participate in debt relief for Zambia.

"I consider the timely finalization of debt treatment for Zambia to be a top priority for the Treasury Department.

We will continue to press for all official bilateral and private sector creditors to meaningfully participate in debt relief for Zambia, especially China," Yellen stated at a meeting with Zambian Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane, as quoted in a press release.

She said she hoped to continue the discussions with Zambia on the ways multilateral development banks can evolve to better tackle both traditional development needs and increasingly complex global challenges.

The United States values its relationship with Zambia and looks forward to expanding bilateral cooperation in the coming years, Yellen added.

