Yellen Urges Congress to Raise Debt Ceiling Amid Additional Extraordinary Measures

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday sent a letter to the leaders of Congress, urging them to act promptly and raise the debt ceiling to prevent a default as she is forced to take additional extraordinary measures

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday sent a letter to the leaders of Congress, urging them to act promptly and raise the debt ceiling to prevent a default as she is forced to take additional extraordinary measures.

The additional measures pertain to the Government Securities Investment Fund (G Fund) of the Thrift Savings Fund, which is part of the Federal Employees' Retirement System, in interest-bearing securities of the United States.

"I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States," Yellen said in the letter.

"The statute governing G Fund investments expressly authorizes the Secretary of the Treasury to suspend investment of the G Fund to avoid breaching the statutory debt limit. My predecessors have taken this suspension action in similar circumstances. By law, the G Fund will be made whole once the debt limit is increased or suspended. Federal retirees and employees will be unaffected by this action."