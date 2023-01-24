UrduPoint.com

Yellen Urges Congress To Raise Debt Ceiling Amid Additional Extraordinary Measures

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Yellen Urges Congress to Raise Debt Ceiling Amid Additional Extraordinary Measures

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday sent a letter to the leaders of Congress, urging them to act promptly and raise the debt ceiling to prevent a default as she is forced to take additional extraordinary measures

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday sent a letter to the leaders of Congress, urging them to act promptly and raise the debt ceiling to prevent a default as she is forced to take additional extraordinary measures.

The additional measures pertain to the Government Securities Investment Fund (G Fund) of the Thrift Savings Fund, which is part of the Federal Employees' Retirement System, in interest-bearing securities of the United States.

"I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States," Yellen said in the letter.

"The statute governing G Fund investments expressly authorizes the Secretary of the Treasury to suspend investment of the G Fund to avoid breaching the statutory debt limit. My predecessors have taken this suspension action in similar circumstances. By law, the G Fund will be made whole once the debt limit is increased or suspended. Federal retirees and employees will be unaffected by this action."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United States Congress Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Rights, UNDP hold dialogue to pr ..

Ministry of Human Rights, UNDP hold dialogue to prioritise Business and Human Ri ..

34 seconds ago
 Hajj expenses expected to exceed Rs 1 mln this yea ..

Hajj expenses expected to exceed Rs 1 mln this year: Official sources

5 minutes ago
 India top ODI rankings after 3-0 sweep of New Zeal ..

India top ODI rankings after 3-0 sweep of New Zealand

36 seconds ago
 US Congressman Says Introduced Bill, Constitutiona ..

US Congressman Says Introduced Bill, Constitutional Amendment to Ensure Balanced ..

37 seconds ago
 Lockheed Martin to Deliver $1.5Bln Worth of Orders ..

Lockheed Martin to Deliver $1.5Bln Worth of Orders for Ukraine Between 2023-2024 ..

38 seconds ago
 PDM prioritize country's interest over politics: K ..

PDM prioritize country's interest over politics: Kundi

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.