Yellen Urges Congress to Take 'Timely' Action to Avert US Debt Default

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) The United States is headed for a debt default unless Congress resorts to a "timely" intervention to raise the country's statutory debt limit, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter to US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Friday.

Yellen noted in the letter that the outstanding US debt was projected to reach its statutory limit on January 19.

"Once the limit is reached, Treasury will need to start taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting on its obligations," Yellen said.

The Treasury secretary explained that she was not able to say precisely how long the so-called extraordinary measures would enable the US government to continue servicing its debt.

However, Yellen also said it is "unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted before early June."

A failure to meet the government's obligations would cause irreparable harm to the US economy, the livelihoods of all Americans and to global financial stability, she said.

"Indeed, in the past, even threats that the US government might fail to meet its obligations have caused real harms, including the only credit rating downgrade in the history of our nation in 2011," Yellen said.

Increasing or suspending the debt limit does not authorize new spending commitments or cost taxpayers money, she said.

"It simply allows the government to finance existing legal obligations that Congresses and Presidents of both parties have made in the past," Yellen added.

The issue of lifting the debt limit has become a yearly political fight between the party in power and its rivals. A drawn-out struggle to raise the US debt ceiling in 2011 triggered a financial crisis that culminated in the credit rating agency Standard & Poors stripping the United States of its triple-A credit status.