UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yellen Warns Congress Of 'Irreparable Harm' If US Debt Limit Not Raised By August 1

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Yellen Warns Congress of 'Irreparable Harm' if US Debt Limit Not Raised By August 1

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) US debt will reach its allowable peak on August 1 and there will be "irreparable harm" if the limit is not raised, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress on Friday.

"I am writing to inform you that beginning on Sunday, August 1, 2021, the outstanding debt of the United States will be at the statutory limit," Yellen said in a letter addressed to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and copied to Republicans leaders in both Congress and the Senate.

Yellen's comment comes as Republican lawmakers signaled opposition to raising the debt ceiling.

The Treasury Secretary said increasing or suspending the debt limit does not increase government spending, nor does it authorize spending for future budget proposals.

"It simply allows Treasury to pay for previously enacted expenditures. The current level of debt reflects the cumulative effect of all prior spending and tax decisions, which have been made by Administrations and Congresses of both parties over time.

Failure to meet those obligations would cause irreparable harm to the US economy and the livelihoods of all Americans."

Yellen reminded lawmakers on both sides of the aisle that even the threat of failing to meet the United States' debt obligations has caused detrimental impacts in the past, including the first-ever credit rating downgrade in US history in 2011.

"This is why no President or Treasury Secretary of either party has ever countenanced even the suggestion of a default on any obligation of the United States," she said.

On Wednesday, the bipartisan Congressional Budget Office said the US government will most likely run out of money between October and November unless the debt ceiling was raised.

The caution came after Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said his party will not vote for a debt ceiling hike.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Minority Vote Budget Nancy United States Money August October November Congress Sunday All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

4 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

5 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

7 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

8 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.