Yellen Warns Default on US Debt to Be Self-Made Crisis of 'Enormous Proportions'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) A historic debt default by the United States stemming from its lawmakers' inability to raise the country's debt ceiling will be a self-made crisis of "enormous proportions," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"This would be a manufactured crisis we would impose on this country, which has been going through a very difficult period on the road to recovery," Yellen told the US Senate Banking Committee. "It would be a self-inflicted wound of enormous proportions."

Negotiations on the debt ceiling between Democrat lawmakers and their Republican rivals have dragged on for months with no immediate solution in sight. The two sides have squared off regarding the debt limit several times over the past decade and even briefly allowed the United States to surpass it during the Trump administration, although the country itself has never defaulted on its debt.

Yellen's testimony came a day after she warned that the financial resources of the US Treasury Department may end on October 18 if Congress did not act quickly to raise or suspend the national debt limit.

While October 18 was the department's best estimate, the date can shift back and forth depending on unpredictable Federal government expenditures that average some $50 billion a day, Yellen said.

Republicans have accused Democrats of wasteful spending and say extending the debt ceiling will put the United States further down a debt path of no return. They have tied the raising of the debt limit, which is to pay everyday bills like social welfare, to President Joe Biden's more ambitious $4 trillion infrastructure rebuilding plan that his administration says will be funded partly by higher taxes on wealthy Americans.

"We won't address the real problems in this country that led us to be $28 trillion plus in debt, and now you're asking us to get further in debt. I'm horrified. My constituents are horrified,"Cynthia Lummis, a Republican Senator from Wyoming, told Yellen.

Yellen disagreed with that assertion, saying, "We are in a very low interest rate environment and the burden of any borrowing is projected to be low."

The Treasury Secretary also dismissed a suggestion from Republican Senator John Neely Kennedy that the Democrats could amend the budget on their own but just wanted "Republican fingerprints on the document" for "political reasons."

"Both parties share a responsibility for lifting the debt ceiling," she said.

Yellen has warned lawmakers against acting at the last minute on the debt limit to prevent serious harm to business and consumer confidence from the risk of a negative credit rating for the United States.