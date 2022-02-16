Yellen Welcomes US-EU Work on Russia Sanctions in Call With Dutch Counterpart - Treasury

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen welcomed cooperation with the European Union on the development of financial sanctions against Russia if the latter "invades" Ukraine in a call with Dutch counterpart Sigrid Kaag, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

"Secretary Yellen welcomed the close coordination between the European Union and United States on the development of a severe economic response if Russia further invades Ukraine," the Treasury Department said in a readout of the call.

Yellen and Kaag also discussed the global pandemic response and the need to maintain momentum on implementing the OECD-G20 agreement on international tax, the Treasury Department said.

Yellen congratulated Kaag on her recent appointment to the position of deputy prime minister in addition to her role as finance minister and expressed appreciation for the Netherlands' commitment to the transatlantic partnership, the Treasury Department added.

Moscow denies having any intention of invading Ukraine, saying that the claims are intended to justify NATO and the US deploying more troops and weapons close to Russian borders.

