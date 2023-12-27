Open Menu

Yemeni Ambassador Meets FCCI President

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Yemeni Ambassador Mohammad Motahar Alashabi said on Wednesday that efforts had been expedited to transform brotherly relations between the two countries into economic terms

In a statement issued by the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry here on Wednesday, the ambassador held a meeting with FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq and said that both countries shared similar perceptions about international and regional affairs and "we must exploit this factor to get maximum economic benefits for each other".

In a statement issued by the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry here on Wednesday, the ambassador held a meeting with FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq and said that both countries shared similar perceptions about international and regional affairs and "we must exploit this factor to get maximum economic benefits for each other".

Dr Khurram Tariq introduced Faisalabad and the FCCI and said that the city alone could fulfill the entire clothing needs of Yemen, whereas Pakistan was also in a position to export rice and other products to the brotherly country.

He stressed the need for close liaison between the business communities of both countries so that they could pave the way for sustained development of their respective countries.

Hafiz Shafique Kashif, Convener FCCI Standing Committee on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, was also present.

