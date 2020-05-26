UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 02:30 PM

Yemeni Gov't Warns of Environmental Catastrophe If Oil From Derelict Ship Leaks in Red Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Yemeni government has warned about the risk of an environmental catastrophe in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden if oil spills from a run-down Safer tanker that has been moored for years some 37 miles off the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah, Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani said, calling on the international community to intervene and assess the vessel's condition. 

"We warn of imminent hazard of largest environment catastrophe in world history due to the leakage or explosion of the 'Safer' oil tanker near Ras Issa port in Hoduedah city. Pictures show erosion of tank contain 1/mb crude oil as Houthis prevented UN inspection & maintenances," al-Eryani wrote on Twitter, attaching photos of the derelict tanker.

Oil leaks would force the Hudaydah port to suspend its activities for at least several months and lead to a dramatic increase in prices for basic needs and foodstuff there, according to the minister.

"In case of fire resulted of a leak or explosion, 3 million people in Hodeidah will be affected by toxic gases, &500,000 who are used to work in fishing &their families, estimated at 1.

7 million people, will need food assistance &fish stocks take 25 years to recover," the minister added.

Al-Eryani noted that the aftermath of a potential oil leakage or explosion would not be limited only to Yemen, but would extend to neighboring countries in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The minister has held the Houthi rebels fully accountable for the environmental threat, calling on the international community to urgently interfere in the matter and put pressure on the rebel movement to minimize risks and assess the oil ship's damage.

In March, several Arab countries called on the United Nations to exert pressure on the Houthis, as the rebel group has repeatedly prevented the international organization from inspecting the tank vessel and beginning maintenance work.

The tanker, which is feared to explode at any time due to significant structural deterioration, fell into the hands of the Houthis when they took control of the area in which the vessel is docked five years ago. There are over one million barrels of oil inside and the entire cargo is worth nearly $77 million.

