Yen drops, Asian markets mixed as Japan hikes interest rates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The yen weakened and Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday after the Bank of Japan hiked interest rates for the first time in 17 years as it shifted away from its long-running ultra-loose monetary policy

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The yen weakened and Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday after the Bank of Japan hiked interest rates for the first time in 17 years as it shifted away from its long-running ultra-loose monetary policy.

With inflation consistently holding above officials' two percent target and recent wage talks ending with bumper rises, the BoJ finally felt confident to pivot from a policy that has been an outlier in the global economy as other countries ramped up borrowing costs.

Officials "assessed the virtuous cycle between wages and prices, and judged it came in sight that the price stability target of two percent would be achieved in a sustainable and stable manner", it said.

The hike was the first since 2007.

The move comes as several major central banks this week hold gatherings that will decide on interest rates, including the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

The BoJ also said it would scrap its programme of allowing government bond yields to move within a tight range -- known as yield curve control -- and stop buying risk assets such as exchange-traded funds and real estate investment trusts.

While the moves were a major change from a long-running policy, traders took them in their stride, with Japanese stocks rising and yen down against the dollar owing to fading expectations for US rate cuts this year.

"As the Bank of Japan made significant policy changes, crossing what can be seen as a Rubicon in its monetary approach, the moves had been extensively communicated to the market beforehand," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"Consequently, the adjustments were largely anticipated, and the markets had priced them in almost perfectly."

Still, there is a concern that tighter Japanese policy could disrupt financial markets as investors switch their cash to Japan in search of better returns as other central banks prepare to begin cutting.

Other Asian markets were mixed.