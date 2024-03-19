Yen Drops, Asian Markets Mixed As Japan Hikes Interest Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM
The yen weakened and Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday after the Bank of Japan hiked interest rates for the first time in 17 years as it shifted away from its long-running ultra-loose monetary policy
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The yen weakened and Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday after the Bank of Japan hiked interest rates for the first time in 17 years as it shifted away from its long-running ultra-loose monetary policy.
With inflation consistently holding above officials' two percent target and recent wage talks ending with bumper rises, the BoJ finally felt confident to pivot from a policy that has been an outlier in the global economy as other countries ramped up borrowing costs.
Officials "assessed the virtuous cycle between wages and prices, and judged it came in sight that the price stability target of two percent would be achieved in a sustainable and stable manner", it said.
The hike -- from -0.1 percent to between zero and 0.1 percent -- was the first since 2007 and ends a policy put in place in 2016.
The move comes as several major central banks this week hold gatherings that will decide on interest rates, including the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.
The BoJ also said it would scrap its programme of allowing government bond yields to move within a tight range -- known as yield curve control -- and stop buying risk assets such as exchange-traded funds and real estate investment trusts.
While the moves were a major change from a long-running policy, traders took them in their stride, with Japanese stocks rising.
The yen, however, fell to more than 150 per dollar as traders continued to fret over the state of the Japanese economy and the impact a hike could have. Fading expectations for US rate cuts this year added to the greenback's strength.
"As the Bank of Japan made significant policy changes, crossing what can be seen as a Rubicon in its monetary approach, the moves had been extensively communicated to the market beforehand," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.
"Consequently, the adjustments were largely anticipated, and the markets had priced them in almost perfectly.
"
Still, there is a concern that tighter Japanese policy could disrupt financial markets as investors switch their cash to Japan in search of better returns as other central banks prepare to begin cutting.
Other Asian markets were mixed.
There were gains in Sydney, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok and Wellington.
Hong Kong and Shanghai fell, while there were also losses in Seoul, Mumbai, Taipei and Manila.
Investors are also gearing up for the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision Wednesday.
While it is forecast to keep rates on hold at a two-decade high, it will release its "dot plot" outlook for the rest of the year, with the December report pointing to three cuts.
But with recent data suggesting inflation remains sticky -- including consumer and wholesale prices last week -- the economy in rude health and the labour market still strong, there is talk that the new guidance could point to just two.
Investors have consistently revised their view lower over recent months, with June pencilled in as the first likely move.
- Key figures around 0700 GMT -
Dollar/yen: UP at 150.45 yen from 149.16 yen on Monday
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0865 from $1.0873
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2706 from $1.2727
Euro/pound: UP at 85.51 pence from 85.42 pence
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.7 percent at 40,003.60 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.2 percent at 16,533.13
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 3,062.76 (close)
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $82.02 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.2 percent at $86.73 per barrel
New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 38,790.43 (close)
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,722.55 points (close)
Recent Stories
Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations
60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan
President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school
Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references
Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives
Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points
Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup
Rupee remains flat against dollar
Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL 9
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
More Stories From Business
-
Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives1 hour ago
-
Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy5 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points5 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.400 to Rs.227,300 per tola2 hours ago
-
Pakistani dealer marvels at integration of home appliances at AWE 20242 hours ago
-
Rupee remains flat against dollar4 minutes ago
-
BFC issued 268 registrations, licences and certificates in 30 days2 hours ago
-
SACM on IC&TE briefed on performance, goals of KP-EZDMC3 hours ago
-
Ben & Jerry's owner Unilever to spin off ice cream arm3 hours ago
-
Bank of Japan hikes rates for first time since 20074 minutes ago
-
Rice worth $2.517 bln exported, exports grew by 85.83% in 8 months5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 minutes ago