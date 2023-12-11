Open Menu

Yen Falls 1pc Versus Dollar As Bank Of Japan Tightening Bets Fade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 05:35 PM

Yen falls 1pc versus dollar as Bank of Japan tightening bets fade

The yen fell one percent against the dollar on Monday on waning expectations that the Bank of Japan will tighten its ultra-loose monetary policy next week

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The yen fell one percent against the dollar on Monday on waning expectations that the Bank of Japan will tighten its ultra-loose monetary policy next week.

The Japanese currency firmed sharply last week after comments from officials including governor Kazuo Ueda were taken as hints that it could end its long-running negative interest rates policy after its December 19 gathering.

Bloomberg News on Monday cited unnamed sources as saying that BoJ officials see little need to rush into tightening policy without more evidence of wage growth that would support sustainable inflation.

That was taken as an indication the bank will stand pat next week, Bloomberg reported.

The yen weakened to 146.46 per dollar at one point, against 144.97 late Friday, before paring the losses. It struck a four-and-a-half month high of 141.71 at one point last week.

Most other major central banks have pressed ahead with a campaign of interest rate hikes in a bid to tame rising prices but the BoJ has refused to shift from its long-term programme of sub-zero rates in order to kickstart the world's number three economy.

Japanese policymakers have for several months merely made minor tweaks to its yield curve control scheme, which sees the BoJ control the band within which government bonds are allowed to move.

Analysts have said the BoJ's outlier policy is harming the economy by skewing the bond market and weakening the yen, in turn making imports more expensive.

Higher interest rates outside Japan have also prompted investors to invest money elsewhere and any tightening in BoJ policy could see cash flowing back, hitting assets elsewhere such as US Treasuries and stocks.

ebt-stu/dan

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Governor Dollar Pakistan Awami Tehreek Bank Tame Japan Money December Stocks Market From Government

Recent Stories

Energy Minister, Azerbaijan envoy discuss bilatera ..

Energy Minister, Azerbaijan envoy discuss bilateral ties

44 seconds ago
 Youth conference held to mark Human Rights Day

Youth conference held to mark Human Rights Day

45 seconds ago
 Pakistan women team eying to repeat heroics of T20 ..

Pakistan women team eying to repeat heroics of T20I series

44 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 02 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 02 paisa against Dollar

47 seconds ago
 The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the ..

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the Need for a Ceasefire in Gaza ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test chal ..

Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test challenge

3 hours ago
Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Region ..

Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Regional Government Communication

3 hours ago
 Markets mixed ahead of US inflation data, Fed deci ..

Markets mixed ahead of US inflation data, Fed decision

49 seconds ago
 Pakistan women look to continue winning ways in OD ..

Pakistan women look to continue winning ways in ODI series

30 seconds ago
 Yen falls 1pc versus dollar as Bank of Japan tight ..

Yen falls 1pc versus dollar as Bank of Japan tightening bets fade

32 seconds ago
 The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sa ..

The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sale in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 ADB approves $155 mln to help boost Pakistan women ..

ADB approves $155 mln to help boost Pakistan women’s access to finance

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Business