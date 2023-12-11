Open Menu

Yen Falls 1pc Versus Dollar As Bank Of Japan Tightening Bets Fade

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2023 | 05:35 PM

Yen falls 1pc versus dollar as Bank of Japan tightening bets fade

The yen fell one percent against the dollar on Monday on waning expectations that the Bank of Japan will tighten its ultra-loose monetary policy next week

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The yen fell one percent against the dollar on Monday on waning expectations that the Bank of Japan will tighten its ultra-loose monetary policy next week.

The Japanese currency firmed sharply last week after comments from officials including governor Kazuo Ueda were taken as hints that it could end its long-running negative interest rates policy after its December 19 gathering.

Bloomberg News on Monday cited unnamed sources as saying that BoJ officials see little need to rush into tightening policy without more evidence of wage growth that would support sustainable inflation.

That was taken as an indication the bank will stand pat next week, Bloomberg reported.

