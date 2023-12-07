Open Menu

Yen Jumps More Than 1% Against Dollar On Policy Talk

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2023 | 06:22 PM

Yen jumps more than 1% against dollar on policy talk

The yen surged more than one percent against the dollar on Thursday after comments from the head of the Bank of Japan stoked speculation it will tighten its ultra-loose monetary policy

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The yen surged more than one percent against the dollar on Thursday after comments from the head of the Bank of Japan stoked speculation it will tighten its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Governor Kazuo Ueda said handling monetary policy "will become even more challenging from the year-end and heading into next year", Bloomberg News reported.

The unit strengthened to 145.54 per dollar in the afternoon, from about 147.35 late Wednesday.

Most other major central banks have pressed ahead with a campaign of interest rate hikes in a bid to tame prices.

