Yen Rallies After Japan Hikes Rates, Stocks Up As Eyes Turn To Fed
Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 07:43 PM
The yen rallied against the dollar Wednesday after Bank of Japan hiked interest rates for the second time in 17 years, while equity markets climbed on growing hopes for a cut in US borrowing costs
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The yen rallied against the dollar Wednesday after Bank of Japan hiked interest rates for the second time in 17 years, while equity markets climbed on growing hopes for a cut in US borrowing costs.
Crude prices surged on worries about an escalation in the Middle East after Hamas said its political leader was killed in an Israeli air strike in Iran.
After more than a decade of pursuing an ultra-loose monetary policy to kickstart the stuttering economy and flatlining inflation, the BoJ has this year shifted its focus as prices continue to rise at rates above the bank's target.
That saw a lift in March to around zero to 0.1 percent -- the first hike since 2007 -- marking a shift away from a long-running campaign of negative rates.
Wednesday's decision put them at 0.25 percent.
Bets on another BoJ increase had surged in recent days, pushing the yen to as low at 151 to the dollar at one point -- its best since March -- putting it on course for its best month in a year and a half.
"While historically the BoJ have been known to disappoint, this time the policy changes have met the mark and should be seen as a show of confidence and a message that they see economics in a strong enough position to absorb a lift in the cost of capital," said Chris Weston at Pepperstone Group.
However, officials have had to tread a fine line as the economy remains fragile.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Business
-
Govt slashes petrol price by Rs 6.17, HSD by Rs 10.86 per liter5 hours ago
-
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.175 hours ago
-
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal5 hours ago
-
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-255 hours ago
-
CPEC 2.0 is making Pakistan an attractive investment destination, Ahsan Iqbal5 hours ago
-
SECP recommends formation of pools to meet insured Pakistan vision5 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador, Commerce minister discuss bilateral trade, investment7 hours ago
-
Acquisition of German conglomerate, CCP’s approval for market integration7 hours ago
-
Govt pursuing vision of transforming Pakistan into a hub of innovation: Rana Tanveer7 hours ago
-
Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chairs PSIC Board meeting7 hours ago
-
Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting; Yen rallies9 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 7 development schemes worth Rs 8.974bn10 hours ago