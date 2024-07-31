Yen rallies after Japan hikes rates, stocks up as eyes turn to Fed

The yen rallied against the dollar Wednesday after Bank of Japan hiked interest rates for the second time in 17 years, while equity markets climbed on growing hopes for a cut in US borrowing costs

Crude prices surged on worries about an escalation in the Middle East after Hamas said its political leader was killed in an Israeli air strike in Iran.

After more than a decade of pursuing an ultra-loose monetary policy to kickstart the stuttering economy and flatlining inflation, the BoJ has this year shifted its focus as prices continue to rise at rates above the bank's target.

That saw a lift in March to around zero to 0.1 percent -- the first hike since 2007 -- marking a shift away from a long-running campaign of negative rates.

Wednesday's decision put them at 0.25 percent.

Bets on another BoJ increase had surged in recent days, pushing the yen to as low at 151 to the dollar at one point -- its best since March -- putting it on course for its best month in a year and a half.

"While historically the BoJ have been known to disappoint, this time the policy changes have met the mark and should be seen as a show of confidence and a message that they see economics in a strong enough position to absorb a lift in the cost of capital," said Chris Weston at Pepperstone Group.

However, officials have had to tread a fine line as the economy remains fragile.