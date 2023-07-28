Yen swings after Bank of Japan policy tweak

The yen fluctuated Friday after Japan's central bank tweaked its ultra-loose monetary policy, while stocks markets traded mixed after forecast-beating US data revived concerns the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates further

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ):The yen fluctuated Friday after Japan's central bank tweaked its ultra-loose monetary policy, while stocks markets traded mixed after forecast-beating US data revived concerns the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates further.

After a closely-watched meeting, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) said it would allow "greater flexibility" in government bond markets, having allowed them to move in a tight band in a process known as yields curve control.

But on Friday it said that while it would maintain that range, its upper and lower limits would be used as references, rather than being rigid.

The move means rates in Japan would be allowed to rise more than previously. The yen swung around after the announcement.

The currency has been hammered for more than a year as the BoJ refused to shift from its loose policy, even as central banks around the world pushed up interest rates to fight surging inflation.

However, with prices picking up at home and the yen struggling, pressure has been growing on the bank to change tack.

The Nikkei 225 index sank more than two percent on the prospect of higher borrowing costs before paring the losses by the close.

"The BoJ's decision to tweak their yield curve control was broadly in line with what the market had anticipated, but probably not as hawkish as previously feared," said Khoon Goh, of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

"Market reaction has been very choppy as it is not a straightforward decision to digest." Stock markets have enjoyed a broadly positive week on hopes the Federal Reserve and other central banks were at or close to the end of more than a year of monetary tightening as inflation comes down.

The Fed on Wednesday said that future rate decisions would be determined by data, which was welcomed by investors who saw recent indicators -- pointing to an easing of price pressure and softening of the labour market -- as giving it room to hold off more increases.

And on Thursday, European Central Bank boss Christine Lagarde left open the possibility of a pause.

While Wall Street ended lower on Thursday on data showing better-than-expected US growth that sparked worries that the Fed might feel the need to hike rates again, it rebounded sharply at the start of trading on Friday.

There was plenty of company earnings news to drive the gains, as well as data showing disinflation and solid spending.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred yardstick for inflation, saw a drop in headline inflation to 3.0 percent in June on a year-on-year basis compared to 3.8 percent in May.

The measure of core inflation that strips out volatile food and energy prices also fell from 4.8 to 4.1 percent.

"The core-PCE Price Index is still too high in relation to the Fed's 2.0% target, yet the Fed is bound to take some solace from the recognition that it continues to move in the right direction," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

Asian markets closed out the week mixed. Hong Kong and Shanghai were boosted by hopes for further measures by Beijing to boost the struggling Chinese economy, and Singapore, Seoul and Taipei were also up.

European stock markets wobbled in afternoon trading, with Paris getting little traction from data showing the French economy grew a forecast-busting 0.5 percent in the second quarter, while inflation eased in July.

Frankfurt edged higher despite data showing the German economy stagnated in the second quarter, although inflation also slowed.

- Key figures around 1330 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.5 percent at 35,442.81 points London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,690.75 Frankfurt - DAX: FLAT at 16,438.84 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,455.71 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.1 percent at 4,453.34 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 32,759.23 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.4 percent at 19,916.56 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.8 percent at 3,275.93 (close) Dollar/yen: UP at 140.30 yen from 139.44 yen on Thursday Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1003 from $1.0978 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2858 from $1.2794 Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.57 from 85.78 penceWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.4 percent at $79.78 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $83.95 per barrel