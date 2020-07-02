YETA delegation calls on Mian Aslam Iqbal

A delegation of Young Engineers Technologists Association (YETA) headed by its president Ali Hassan called on Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :A delegation of Young Engineers Technologists Association (YETA) headed by its president Ali Hassan called on Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the delegation members apprised the minister about the problems confronting Engineering Technology Education and Technology graduates. Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority chairman Ali Salman Siddique and chief operating officer Akhter Abbas Bharwana were also present on this occasion.

The delegation members informed the provincial minister that the absence of National Technology Council (NTC) Act barred opportunities for the technology graduates to move forward in their professional career. They added that if such an Act was enforced then 350,000 technologists of the country would be benefitted.

Aslam Iqbal while expressing his views on this occasion assured them that he would talk with concerned Federal ministers regarding activating NTC and obtaining approval of NTC Act.

He added, "We will make every possible endeavour to resolve the problems of technology graduates.

He further remarked that the activation of NTC and enforcement of Act would enhance opportunities for the technologists.

The Minister directed to formulate recommendations with regard to NTC Act and stressed that the future of Pakistan was linked with technical education.

He underscored the Punjab government had adopted a revolutionary strategy to promote technical education in the province. He commended that under the leadership of Chairman TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique, TEVTA was playing a pivotal role for the promotion of technical education.

The Minister emphasized that the targets of progress could be speedily attained by promoting latest technology.

Aslam Iqbal maintained, "We can achieve the destination of national progress and prosperity by paying full attention to the promotion of technology education."