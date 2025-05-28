Youm-e-Takbeer: A Symbol Of National Sovereignty And Unbreakable Defense: SAPM Haroon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday described Youm-e-Takbeer as a historic symbol of Pakistan’s national sovereignty and unity.
“May 28 is a testament to Pakistan’s nuclear capability and our unwavering resolve to protect our sovereignty,” he said in a news release.
Haroon noted, “This day marks the moment when Pakistan emerged as the first Islamic nuclear power, securing an unshakable defense for the nation.”
He emphasized the nation’s pride in its scientists and leadership, adding, “The entire country salutes the brilliance and commitment of our scientists and the vision of our national leadership.
Our defense is now impregnable.”
SAPM Haroon further highlighted the day as a reflection of national dignity and collective resolve. “Youm-e-Takbeer is not only a day of strategic strength but a celebration of our national unity and resilience,” he added.
He said that a developed, self-reliant Pakistan is the ultimate tribute to the sacrifices of our martyrs and the dreams of our scientists.
“Under the Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef’s leadership, our next milestone is achieving economic sovereignty,” he affirmed.
“Faith in Allah and national unity have always guided us to success,” Haroon said, concluding, “May 28 reminds us that with determination and unity, there is nothing Pakistan cannot achieve.”
Recent Stories
DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..
DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft
TAQA Energy Services, UAE University complete third phase of solar project
UAE President receives Shabab Al Ahli team following title-winning season
UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince of Poets, Million’s Poet, Al- ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day
Pak Vs Ban T20I series: Abbas Afridi replaces injured Wasim Jr.
Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Arab Media Forum
UAE President receives Presidential Camel Racing Team
Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zeal today
TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan with Smart AI Capabilities and Pr ..
60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethraa' Career Fair
More Stories From Business
-
Youm-e-Takbeer: A symbol of national sovereignty and unbreakable defense: SAPM Haroon3 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 20255 hours ago
-
NA committee on National Food Security meets, reviews UAF’s role in boosting food security14 hours ago
-
Political stability must to achieve economic targets: Federal Finance Minister’s Advisor Khurram S ..14 hours ago
-
NA body calls for timely fund allocation to fast-track ongoing project14 hours ago
-
Climate-smart, health-responsive infrastructure national priority: Ahsan Iqbal14 hours ago
-
China opens employment opportunities for Pakistan15 hours ago
-
Gold declines to Rs347,900 per tola15 hours ago
-
CDA, ADB delegation discuss partnership for sustainable development16 hours ago
-
Pakistan must build infrastructure ensuring survival not just growth: Ahsan Iqbal16 hours ago
-
SNGPL assures textile industry of resolving gas issues on priority17 hours ago