Youm-e-Takbeer: A Symbol Of National Sovereignty And Unbreakable Defense: SAPM Haroon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday described Youm-e-Takbeer as a historic symbol of Pakistan’s national sovereignty and unity.

“May 28 is a testament to Pakistan’s nuclear capability and our unwavering resolve to protect our sovereignty,” he said in a news release.

Haroon noted, “This day marks the moment when Pakistan emerged as the first Islamic nuclear power, securing an unshakable defense for the nation.”

He emphasized the nation’s pride in its scientists and leadership, adding, “The entire country salutes the brilliance and commitment of our scientists and the vision of our national leadership.

Our defense is now impregnable.”

SAPM Haroon further highlighted the day as a reflection of national dignity and collective resolve. “Youm-e-Takbeer is not only a day of strategic strength but a celebration of our national unity and resilience,” he added.

He said that a developed, self-reliant Pakistan is the ultimate tribute to the sacrifices of our martyrs and the dreams of our scientists.

“Under the Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef’s leadership, our next milestone is achieving economic sovereignty,” he affirmed.

“Faith in Allah and national unity have always guided us to success,” Haroon said, concluding, “May 28 reminds us that with determination and unity, there is nothing Pakistan cannot achieve.”

