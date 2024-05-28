Open Menu

Youm-e-Takbeer Day Of National Pride, Courage, Determination: Ahsan Zafar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Youm-e-Takbeer day of national pride, courage, determination: Ahsan Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Tuesday said that Youm-e-Takbeer is a day of national pride, courage and determination.

In a press statement, he said that May 28, 1998, is celebrated as the day when Pakistan became the first nuclear power of the Islamic world.

It's a day to renew our commitment to defending our country and our freedom, he said adding that the government has declared May 28th as a national holiday to commemorate this achievement.

The day marks the failure of external and internal enemies' evil plans against Pakistan, he said adding that the nuclear tests ensured the country's regional integrity, independence and sovereignty.

He said that business community will continue to contribute in national building and economic development of the country.

He also expressed his firm commitment to support the efforts of the government and armed forces of the country for economic uplift and social prosperity.

He said that a strong and stable economy was prerequisites for further strengthening the defence capabilities.

Ahsan Zafar also lauded the efforts of all those who contributed in making Pakistan as an nuclear power of the world and term them heroes of the nation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Business Nuclear Independence Chamber May Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

1 minute ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

2 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

2 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

3 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

3 hours ago
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

4 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

9 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business