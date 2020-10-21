UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:16 PM

Young Employees in South Korea Among Worst Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

Young employees in South Korea have been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which first struck Asia's fourth-largest economy in late January, media reported on Wednesday, citing the data from Statistics Korea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Young employees in South Korea have been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which first struck Asia's fourth-largest economy in late January, media reported on Wednesday, citing the data from Statistics Korea.

According to the Yonhap news agency, nearly 420,000 employees in South Korea aged 15-39 lost their jobs in April, compared to a decline of 195,000 in March as a result of the pandemic. In September, over 500,000 young South Korean workers lost their jobs amid a resurgence of infections.

As for the employees in their 40s and 50s, 333,000 lost their jobs in April and 309,000 became unemployed in September. Meanwhile, the number of people aged 60 or older has increased during the pandemic.

The total number of coronavirus cases released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has exceeded 25,000, with 450 deaths. The majority of cases came from the densely populated metropolitan area of Seoul. The total number of full recoveries stands at 23,584.

