Young Pakistani Trader Based In China To Import 1000 Tons Of Pine Nuts From Pakistan

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:04 PM

Young Pakistani trader based in China to import 1000 tons of pine nuts from Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :A young Pakistani traders based in the Keqiao District of Shaoxing city, Zhejiang province of China will import 1000 metric tons of pine nuts from Pakistan this year.

"I have already imported around 200 tons of pine nuts from Pakistan and I am fully confident to achieve my target,"Yar Muhammad Niazi, CEO, Shaoxing Aiza Trading Company said on Friday.

The young Pakistani importer has been carrying out business in Keqiao, Shaoxing for the last five years informed that he imports pine nuts from Pakistan and Afghanistan in the raw material shape and then supply to different buyers in Zhejiang province and other parts of China.

He said that his company is also planning to import walnuts and peanuts from Pakistan, adding, "I am motivating various Pakistani exporters in this regard and willing to provide a platform in China enabling them to sell their products".� While commenting on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) Phase-II between Pakistan and China, he opined that it has helped Pakistani traders and businessmen. Now they have got relief on a large number of items with regard to tariff and value added tax.

China, he said, is a big market and Pakistani exporters could take advantage of the facilities under the FTA Phase-II.

Yar Muhammad Niazi said that Pakistani pine nuts is very popular dry fruit in China particularly in the winter season and it has a large demand.

Pakistani pine nut or Chilgoza is come from Pakistan's western region Parachinar. Historicallly, Pakistan has been a traditional exporter of pine nuts, most of which are sold to China through the Khunjerab Port in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

Pakistan pine nut is of the best quality in the world with its large kernel, thin skin, high nutritional value and medicinal value. According to a pine nut supplier in China, some pine nuts take up to three years to mature. They are also difficult to harvest, which justifies their high price.

The harvest season begins in early September. The local people collect pine corns by self-picking from trees and bury for about two weeks till the corn open.

Yar Muhammad Niazi said that fresh pine nuts are easy to deteriorate. Therefore, in order to ensure the quality of pine nuts, he brings all the shipments by air.

To a question, he said that his father was a textile exporter in China but he chose to imports dry fruits from Pakistan because he wants to contribute to the economic development of his motherland.

He informed that in wake of Covid-19, the business activities were slowed down but now the situation is improving day by day.

Both Pakistan and China are enhancing trade and business cooperation in different fields, therefore more Pakistani products will come to China and become popular among Chinese foodies.

It may be mentioned here that Keqiao district, also known as China Textile City is home of 2600 Pakistan community members who have been living here since 1997. Most of them are associated with business of textile, textile machinery and import of pine nuts.

In addition, up to 20,000 Pakistani businessmen come here from Pakistan on short trips to buy textile every year.

