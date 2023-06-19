UrduPoint.com

Yousaf Shah Dismissed From LCCI Executive Committee

Published June 19, 2023

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has dismissed Muhammad Yousaf Shah from the Executive Committee for not renewing the membership within the time stipulated by law, according to the LCCI spokesman here on Monday

He explained that Muhammad Yousaf Shah failed to renew the membership of his company Al Yousaf Enterprises within the stipulated time period due to which he was no longer a member of the Lahore Chamber and at the same time, his eligibility as a member of the Executive Committee also ended. The decision would be applicable from March 31, 2023.

"It should be noted that in the LCCI, the registration and membership is obtained by a company or business concern, not by any individual man. On the basis of that company, etc., any individual becomes a member of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and accordingly he is elected as Executive Committee Member, President, Senior Vice President or Vice President through the election process. If a person does not complete the first basic task i.e. renewal of the company, etc. on the basis of which, he is a member of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, then he ceases to be a member of LCCI.

He added that President LCCI Kashif Anwar, who is also Chairman of the LCCI Executive Committee Implemented the Rules 11 (3), (4) and (5) of the Trade Organisations Rules, 2013. According to Article 13 and 22 (xv) (e) of the Articles of Association, Muhammad Yousuf Shah has also ceased to be a member of the Executive Committee of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry automatically.

LCCI Secretary General Shahid Khalil has issued a formal notification in this regard. In the context of this decision, Muhammad Yousaf Shah is not even eligible to vote in the next year's election because if a company does not renew its membership by March 31, the company or the business concern is debarred from excersizing the right of vote for the next year. Moreover, the Lahore Chamber has requested the Director General Trade Organization (DGTO) to provide directives regarding any other possible disqualifications in consequence of non-renewal of the membership, the spokesman added.

More Stories From Business

