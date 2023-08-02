Yousaf Shah reinstated as LCCI Executive Committee Member

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Director General Trade Organizations (DGTO) has reinstated Mohammad Yousaf Shah as an Executive Committee Member of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry after renewing his membership.

The LCCI spokesman told media here on Wednesday that Yousaf Shah was removed from the Executive Committee for not renewing his membership by the deadline of March 31. He claimed that the initiative was taken in accordance with the rules and regulations as no person can remain a member of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in case of non-renewal of membership.

Although Muhammad Yousaf Shah has been restored as an EC member after renewing his membership but he would not be able to exercise his right to vote in the LCCI elections, he added.

The spokesman explained that in Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, registration and membership is done not by any individual, but by a company or business, and on the basis of that company, any individual becomes a member of the Lahore Chamber and later he is elected President, Senior Vice President or Vice President through the process of election.

If a person does not perform the first basic task i.e. renewing the membership of the company on the basis of which he is a member of the Lahore Chamber, his membership is removed. As a result, he cannot hold the other positions of Lahore Chamber i.e. Executive Committee Member, continued. Keeping this in view, Rules 11 (3), (4) and (5) of Trade Organizations Rules 2013 were implemented and according to Articles 13 and 22 (xv) (e) of the Articles of Association, Yousaf Shah was expelled from the Executive Committee of Lahore Chamber, but his membership has been restored after renewal of membership as per the rules, but he is not allowed to cast vote in the LCCI polls.