Open Menu

Youth Killed Over Love Marriage Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Youth killed over love marriage dispute

A youth was shot dead over love marriage dispute in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A youth was shot dead over love marriage dispute in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that 25-year-old Ali Hamza had reportedly arranged love marriage with a girl of the same area some times ago.

Over this dispute, Faisal, brother of the girl along with his accomplices opened fire and killed Hamza on the spot near Bao Wala.

The police after receiving information rushed to the spot and started investigation for arrest of the culprits.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Marriage Jhang Same Love

Recent Stories

Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fe ..

Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest

28 seconds ago
 WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort

WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort

29 seconds ago
 PSMA denies rumors of sugar price hike

PSMA denies rumors of sugar price hike

2 minutes ago
 Youth killed over love marriage dispute

Youth killed over love marriage dispute

2 minutes ago
 Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

2 minutes ago
 Thousands attend second day of 19th KIBF

Thousands attend second day of 19th KIBF

2 minutes ago
Youth shot dead in robbery attempt, CM seeks repor ..

Youth shot dead in robbery attempt, CM seeks report

6 minutes ago
 Soomro takes notice of harassment allegation again ..

Soomro takes notice of harassment allegation against lady police officer

6 minutes ago
 BISP, Nestle Pakistan discuss expands economic emp ..

BISP, Nestle Pakistan discuss expands economic empowerment measures for deservin ..

5 minutes ago
 Asian markets retreat as China pledges fail to spa ..

Asian markets retreat as China pledges fail to spark excitement

30 minutes ago
 Siddiqui urges PTI to choose between dialogue or c ..

Siddiqui urges PTI to choose between dialogue or civil disobedience

31 minutes ago
 5,900 citizens provided relief during police open ..

5,900 citizens provided relief during police open courts in 2024

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business