Youth Killed Over Love Marriage Dispute
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 11:10 PM
A youth was shot dead over love marriage dispute in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A youth was shot dead over love marriage dispute in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.
Police spokesman said here on Friday that 25-year-old Ali Hamza had reportedly arranged love marriage with a girl of the same area some times ago.
Over this dispute, Faisal, brother of the girl along with his accomplices opened fire and killed Hamza on the spot near Bao Wala.
The police after receiving information rushed to the spot and started investigation for arrest of the culprits.
