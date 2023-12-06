Open Menu

Youth Must Be Equipped With Technology, Skill For Better Livelihood: Dr Iqrar

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Youth must be equipped with technology, skill for better livelihood: Dr Iqrar

The youth must be equipped with entrepreneurship, information technology and freelancing skills in order to get better livelihood, overcome unemployment and earn precious foreign exchange

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The youth must be equipped with entrepreneurship, information technology and freelancing skills in order to get better livelihood, overcome unemployment and earn precious foreign exchange.

This was stated by Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor (V) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) while inaugurating two-day Tech Festival jointly organized by the Officer of Senior Tutor, UAF; Cambridge Training Center; and IT Empire, in which prominent IT experts and entrepreneurs of the country are inculcating entrepreneurial skills among youth.

Memorial University Grenfell Campus Canada Vice President Ian Sutherland, Associate Vice President Mumtaz Akhtar Cheema, Director International Office Sonja Knutson, Senior Tutor UAF Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director External Linkages Dr. Muhammad Saqib, CEO IT Empire Hassan Mujtaba, Cambridge Training Center Shahnawaz Babak, Naeem Akbar and others attended.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that entrepreneurial skills and innovative thinking is the need of the hour to cope with rising unemployment.

He said that thanks to the revolution in IT, there are many opportunities for freelancing and business which should be utilized.

He said that the world has become a global village and the youth which is having tremendous capabilities must get benefit from the e-commerce, freelancing, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Senior Tutor UAF Dr. Shaukat Ali said that in the festival, detailed information, discussion and training are being provided on e-commerce, freelancing, industrial issues, new business opportunities, leadership qualities in the changing business landscape and other topics.

He said that in the current situation, the economic deficit has become the challenge for the country, to deal with which business IT skills have to be developed in the youth.

The students also set up stalls of innovative businesses in the festival.

