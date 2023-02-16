UrduPoint.com

Yuan's Share In Russian Citizens' Savings Reached 11% In 2022 - Central Bank

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Yuan's Share in Russian Citizens' Savings Reached 11% in 2022 - Central Bank

The share of the yuan in Russian citizens' foreign currency savings amounted to 11% in 2022, the Central Bank of Russia said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The share of the yuan in Russian citizens' foreign currency savings amounted to 11% in 2022, the Central Bank of Russia said on Thursday.

"The structure of foreign exchange accounts and deposits in Russian banks has also changed. In 2022 the share of yuan in the structure of foreign currency savings reached 11%," the regulator said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Central Bank said that the amount of foreign currency in cash held by Russians in 2022 increased to 6.7 trillion rubles ($90 billion) from 6.3 trillion rubles in previous year.

However, even considering the increase in foreign currency held by citizens of Russia, the share of foreign currency in total savings decreased by 1.6 percentage points during 2022, or even by 8.4 percentage points without taking money transfers into consideration.

