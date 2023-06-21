(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The share of the Chinese national currency yuan in international trade settlements via SWIFT totaled 2.54% in May, which is its highest level since January 2022, the global payment system's data, analyzed by Sputnik, showed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The share of the Chinese national Currency Yuan in international trade settlements via SWIFT totaled 2.54% in May, which is its highest level since January 2022, the global payment system's data, analyzed by Sputnik, showed on Wednesday.

In January 2022, the share of the yuan in SWIFT transactions was 3.2%. In May 2023, it increased by 0.

25 percentage month-on-month.

The US Dollar remained the main trading currency in May, at 42.6%, although its share decreased by 0.11 percentage points compared with April.

The euro's share saw no significant change in May, slightly decreasing by 0.04 percentage points to 31.7%.

SWIFT is an international banking system for financial transactions and payments involving over 11,000 major financial organizations worldwide.