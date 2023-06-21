UrduPoint.com

Yuan's Share In SWIFT Transactions Reaches Highest Point Since January 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Yuan's Share in SWIFT Transactions Reaches Highest Point Since January 2022

The share of the Chinese national currency yuan in international trade settlements via SWIFT totaled 2.54% in May, which is its highest level since January 2022, the global payment system's data, analyzed by Sputnik, showed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023)

In January 2022, the share of the yuan in SWIFT transactions was 3.2%. In May 2023, it increased by 0.

25 percentage month-on-month.

The US Dollar remained the main trading currency in May, at 42.6%, although its share decreased by 0.11 percentage points compared with April.

The euro's share saw no significant change in May, slightly decreasing by 0.04 percentage points to 31.7%.

SWIFT is an international banking system for financial transactions and payments involving over 11,000 major financial organizations worldwide.

