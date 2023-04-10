(@FahadShabbir)

The share of Chinese Yuan on the Russian exchange market has increased to a record 39% in March, while the dollar's share was 34%, the Russian Central Bank said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The share of Chinese Yuan on the Russian exchange market has increased to a record 39% in March, while the dollar's share was 34%, the Russian Central Bank said on Monday.

"The share of transactions with the dollar-ruble currency pair decreased to 34% (in February - 36%).

The total share of the yuan (yuan-ruble and dollar-yuan) on the exchange market increased in March to 39% (in February - 37%) of the total trade, which became another record value," the bank's review of financial market risks read.