Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Yuan's Share On Russian Exchange Market Up To Record 39% In March - Russian Central Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Yuan's Share on Russian Exchange Market Up to Record 39% in March - Russian Central Bank

The share of Chinese Yuan on the Russian exchange market has increased to a record 39% in March, while the dollar's share was 34%, the Russian Central Bank said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The share of Chinese Yuan on the Russian exchange market has increased to a record 39% in March, while the dollar's share was 34%, the Russian Central Bank said on Monday.

"The share of transactions with the dollar-ruble currency pair decreased to 34% (in February - 36%).

The total share of the yuan (yuan-ruble and dollar-yuan) on the exchange market increased in March to 39% (in February - 37%) of the total trade, which became another record value," the bank's review of financial market risks read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Russia China Bank February March Market Share

Recent Stories

RPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-New Zeal ..

RPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-New Zealand matches at Pindi Stadium

3 minutes ago
 World Bank, IMF spring meetings get underway in co ..

World Bank, IMF spring meetings get underway in complex economic environment

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Police team win NAS Wheelchair Basketball Ch ..

Dubai Police team win NAS Wheelchair Basketball Championship

17 minutes ago
 Robbers loot Rs 0.9 mln from employee

Robbers loot Rs 0.9 mln from employee

4 minutes ago
 Senate adopts resolution for simultaneous general ..

Senate adopts resolution for simultaneous general elections of all assemblies

23 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi addresses rumors about Babar Azam’s ..

Najam Sethi addresses rumors about Babar Azam’s captaincy

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.