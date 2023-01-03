UrduPoint.com

Yunus Tabba Demise Bereaves KP Textile Millers

Published January 03, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KP-TMA), Afan Aziz and Vice Chairman Muhammad Kamran Shah have expressed profound condolences over the sad demise of Muhammad Yunus Tabba, Chairman, Yunus Brothers' Group Pakistan.

In a condolence message, they expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Muhammad Yunus Tabba who played a prominent role in the development and progress of the textile industry in Pakistan.

They also appreciated the efforts made by him for the growth and development of his Industrial Group which is not only providing employment to thousands of workers but also playing its role for the economic development of the country.

They said that the textile industry has lost a real jewel whose services will be remembered long.

Afan Aziz further said that Muhammad Yunus was a very good human being and always remained busy for the betterment and well-being of the people and the workforce employed in his group.

He had started so many charity programs in his lifetime and operated successfully and hoped that his family members would continue the noble work with the same zeal.

They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and to give courage to all members of the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

