Zafar Chaudhry LCCI Acting President Till Aug 23

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Zafar Chaudhry LCCI acting president till Aug 23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry will be the acting president of the LCCI till August 23, as President Kashif Anwar has gone abroad on a personal visit.

Zafar Chaudhry is known for his extensive experience and deep understanding of the business landscape in Pakistan. He has been an active advocate for the rights and interests of the business community, consistently working to bridge the gap between industry stakeholders and the government.

