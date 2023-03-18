UrduPoint.com

Zafar Mahmood To Perform As LCCI Acting President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Zafar Mahmood to perform as LCCI Acting President

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry will perform as the Acting President of the LCCI in the absence of the chamber's President Kashif Anwar who is out of country for a business visit from March 18 to 21.

A LCCI spokesman confirmed this to media here Saturday and said that Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry is also the President of Pakistan Africa Business Associations (PABA). A body that is actively exploring African market for the benefit of Pakistan's business community.

He added that Zafar Mahmood was desirous to take Pak exports up to US $100 billion especially in the African continent, and he had since long been working hard to achieve this goal.

He is a pioneer in establishing bilateral economic links with African countries and always seeking to develop these relationships. In this regard, he has been conducting "Africa Shows" in Lahore for many years with great success.

He also visited more than 100 countries, while heading many business delegations.

He is a great leader with high aims and ambitions, and his motivational speeches and remarkable work experience can be a guidance key for young entrepreneurs. He has immense confidence in his work and he believes in proving his ideas by implementing them rather than just imaginations.

