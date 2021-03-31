ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The board of Director (BoD) of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday appointed Zafar Masud as its chairman for a term of three years.

"The appointment has been made in terms of section 192 of the companies' act 2017," OGDCL said in a news release.

On March 17, the 11th Extraordinary General Meeting of the company was held to elect members for the Board of Directors (BoD) in accordance with the section 159 of the companies' act 2017 for a term of three years.

The persons, who were elected as directors of the company, included Syed Khalid Siraj Subhani, Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Mather Niaz Rana, Kamran Ali Afzal, Mumtaz Ali Shah, Muhammad Haroom-ur-Rafique, Zafar Masud, Akbar Ayub Khan, Muhammad Riaz Khan, Shamama Tul Amber Arbab and Jahanzaib Durrani.