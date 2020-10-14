Zahid proposes transfer of technology for increasing cotton production

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The President Pakistan Businessman and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said that for improving the yield of major crop of cotton and agriculture sector needs to improvise a sustainable policy for the transfer of technology.

The reason behind it is that "we still don't have transferred the technology to resolve these issues on permanent bases." Said a press release issued by FPCCI here on Wednesday.

He said that, isn't it worst condition that in near past "we were use to teach other countries about agricultural but now the farmers learning from other countries about agricultural even being agricultural country.

He said that the reason is lack of usage of technology.

Mian Zahid Hussain, said that due to incontinence of policy and unfocused sector this has become our bad luck that Cotton has become wounded pulse of Pakistan Economy now.

There were days when "we use to call Cotton our Silver Crop in the times of (east and West Pakistan) joint economy." he said.

When "we use to say that Cotton is our home land crop and it will be supportive for agro based Industry as well in the country." Zahid said.

But with the passage of time unsustainable policy and lack of government interest Cotton Crop become very low in growth.

Senior business leader said that "Our overall economy shambles time to time and our crises grew day by day as well as in the field of agriculture.

" Mian Zahid said that Pakistan Economy faced such worst experiences in different sectors of economy and it is our bad luck that "we are here under this roof at this stage gathered to focused these experiences and to learn with its critical analysis. All research experts have pointed out seed issues, fertilizer issues, shortage of water issues and Fertile Land shortage issues as well before me at this stage from the said forum, he said. Mian Zahid Hussain said that, America and Brazil have reduced their fertile land but increased their growth up to 32% in Cotton.

Where as in Pakistan "we also have come in shortage of fertile land but lose or we can say reduced 50% of Cotton Growth," he said.

Moreover Mian Zahid Hussain said that as in starting days of COVID-19 Situation government use to say that 4 to 5 million of people will lose jobs and as after COVID-19 the minister of Planning and reforms and Asad Umer said himself that more than 10 million people lost jobs.

As it was natural phenomena that these crises occurred and effect Agro based economy also as well, he said.

Mian Zahid said, it is beyond my focus that "we are use to make principal decision which are neither good for farmer nor good for country as well in the field of Cotton."