Zaiullah Stresses Media To Play Role To Encourage Public In Difficult Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 07:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday urged media to play their due role to encourage to people in difficult hours.

He expressed these views while visiting to Karkhsa Dam in Quetta.

Member of Provincial Assembly Qadir Nahil accompanied him during visit.

Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (DG, PDMA), Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials briefed to the Adviser for Home about the position of Dam and progress of relief operations in detail.

On the occasion, requesting to Journalists for playing their due role to encourage the public at this time, Mir Ziaullah Langu said that dams were made for the benefit of population, controlling drought and improving water level in the area.

Mr. Ziaullah said the public was shocked by the statement of a private journalist regarding dam saying that at this time, we have to encourage the people and do not make them afraid.

He said that the foundation of dam was strong at present time saying that precautionary measures were being taken for the upcoming spell of rains in Balochistan.

The Adviser said that the relief operations and repairing of damage roads were being continued in respective areas of the province in contribution of Pakistan Army, FC and local administration for facilitating to flood victims.

He said that it was the policy of government to provide maximum facilities to the affected people in rain hit areas of the province saying that in this regard, practical measures were being taken to help flood victim in difficult time by incumbent provincial government.

He said that Chief Minister of Balochistan had given instructions to concerned departments and officials to take rehabilitation measures in the areas for reducing difficulties of affected people on immediately basis in the areas.

Mr, Ziaullah Langu said that people would remember the government's positive initiatives in good terms during upcoming days saying that it was also obligation of people that they should cooperate with the regime in supporting of affectees.

He said steps were taken to remove encroachments from canals and other areas because losses have been occurred in recent monsoon rain due to encroachments.

PDMA has fulfilled all the demands for rehabilitation measures in the province and our officers were providing all possible support in flood recovery, he underlined.

He said that instructions had been issued to relevant departments to remain alert in the areas in order to deal any untoward situation.

