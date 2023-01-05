Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) urges taxpayers to file WHT returns for Dec

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has urged business sector taxpayers eligible to pay the withholding tax (WHT) in the Kingdom to file their tax returns for last December, at a date no later than the 10th of January, 2023.

The Authority has called on taxpayers to file their tax returns through its website (zatca.gov.sa) to avoid a fine of 1% of the unpaid tax for every 30 days after the due date.

In the meantime, ZATCA invited taxpayers who wish to learn more about the WHT to reach out via its 24/7 call center (19993), the Customer Care Twitter account (@Zatca_care), via e-mail (info@zatca.

gov.sa), or by instant messages on ZATCA's website (zatca.gov.sa).

The WHT is one of the tax laws in force in the Kingdom; the tax is withheld from the total income of non-resident establishments that provide services within the Kingdom at specific rates stipulated in Article 63 of the Implementing Regulations of Income Tax Law.