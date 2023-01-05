UrduPoint.com

Zakat, Tax And Customs Authority (ZATCA) Urges Taxpayers To File WHT Returns For Dec

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) urges taxpayers to file WHT returns for Dec

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has urged business sector taxpayers eligible to pay the withholding tax (WHT) in the Kingdom to file their tax returns for last December, at a date no later than the 10th of January, 2023

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has urged business sector taxpayers eligible to pay the withholding tax (WHT) in the Kingdom to file their tax returns for last December, at a date no later than the 10th of January, 2023.

The Authority has called on taxpayers to file their tax returns through its website (zatca.gov.sa) to avoid a fine of 1% of the unpaid tax for every 30 days after the due date.

In the meantime, ZATCA invited taxpayers who wish to learn more about the WHT to reach out via its 24/7 call center (19993), the Customer Care Twitter account (@Zatca_care), via e-mail (info@zatca.

gov.sa), or by instant messages on ZATCA's website (zatca.gov.sa).

The WHT is one of the tax laws in force in the Kingdom; the tax is withheld from the total income of non-resident establishments that provide services within the Kingdom at specific rates stipulated in Article 63 of the Implementing Regulations of Income Tax Law.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Twitter Fine January December From

Recent Stories

Sarah Al Amiri visits Bin Ghalib facility to discu ..

Sarah Al Amiri visits Bin Ghalib facility to discuss future of automation and ma ..

33 minutes ago
 Imran Khan striving to mislead youth under 'unfulf ..

Imran Khan striving to mislead youth under 'unfulfilled agenda' : Federal Minist ..

1 minute ago
 State of emergency declared in storm-battered Cali ..

State of emergency declared in storm-battered California

1 minute ago
 Turkish, Mongolian flag carriers ink code share ag ..

Turkish, Mongolian flag carriers ink code share agreement

1 minute ago
 30 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punj ..

30 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab

1 minute ago
 Average Price of Russian Oil Urals in 2022 Grows 1 ..

Average Price of Russian Oil Urals in 2022 Grows 10.3% Year-on-Year - Finance Mi ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.