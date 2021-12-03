UrduPoint.com

Zameen.com Organises Third Edition Of Pakistan Property Event In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:04 PM

Zameen.com organises third edition of Pakistan Property Event in Dubai

Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise, Zameen.com organised the Pakistan Property Event (PPE) 2021 in Dubai on December 3 & 4

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd December, 2021) Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise, Zameen.com organised the Pakistan Property Event (PPE) 2021 in Dubai on December 3 & 4. The event attracted a huge number of overseas Pakistanis from the gulf region who expressed a keen interest in the projects on display from Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Multan and other major cities. The two-day affair showcased 125 projects, which are being marketed and sold exclusively by Zameen.com.

Zameen.com Head of UAE Region Aatif Rana, Associate Directors Project Sales Faizan Khan, Faisal Qureshi, Farough Khan, Tauqeer-Ul-Hassan, Senior Manager Marketing Rizwan Kazmi and Manager Industrial marketing Yasir Niazi and senior management was present on the occasion.

During the occasion, Aatif Rana said that the event had provided overseas Pakistanis direct access to some of the best and most promising real estate projects from their respective hometowns.

He added that the event had also allowed Zameen.com to effectively present the potential of Pakistan's real estate and construction industries to the global business district of Dubai.

Zameen.com’s Associate Director Project Sales Faisal Qureshi stated that the recent launch of several world class real estate projects in Pakistan is increasing the local property market's net worth. Zameen.com has always made sure to showcase the best of these real estate developments to the Pakistanis living in the Gulf Region, said Faizan Khan.

Additionally, the event allowed visitors to get the latest market insights on property investment from the expert sales representatives of Zameen.com.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar World Business UAE Dubai Enterprise Faisal Qureshi December Market Event From Best

Recent Stories

Water experts call on policymakers to tap water’ ..

Water experts call on policymakers to tap water’s economic potential

6 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates Citizens Facilitation Centre

Minister inaugurates Citizens Facilitation Centre

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan allows Afghan trucks for transportation o ..

Pakistan allows Afghan trucks for transportation of wheat, life-saving drugs fro ..

18 minutes ago
 UK rush to give Covid loans caused big fraud: watc ..

UK rush to give Covid loans caused big fraud: watchdog

18 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps for welfare of PWDs in Balochist ..

Govt taking steps for welfare of PWDs in Balochistan: Saifullah Khetran

18 minutes ago
 The 14th International Urdu Conference organized b ..

The 14th International Urdu Conference organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.