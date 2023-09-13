Zara owner Inditex posts record first-half profit

Madrid, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Zara owner Inditex reported a record net profit in the first half of 2023 on Wednesday due to strong sales as the world's biggest fashion retailer raised prices.

The Spanish group posted a net profit of 2.51 billion Euros ($2.7 billion) in the first six months to July 31, beating its previous record of 1.79 billion euros in the same period a year earlier.

This result was higher than the 2.42 billion euros predicted by analysts from financial analysts at Factset.

Inditex attributed this momentum to the strong growth in sales, which reached 16.85 billion euros, 13.5 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier, which demonstrated "very satisfactory development both in stores and online".

Its pre-tax earnings (EBITDA) rose by 15.7 percent to 4.66 billion euros, the company said.