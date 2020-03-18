UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zara Owner Takes Coronavirus 287 Mn Euros Hit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:37 PM

Zara owner takes coronavirus 287 mn euros hit

Spanish textiles giant Inditex, owner of the Zara chain of fashion shops, said Wednesday it was taking a charge of 287 million euros ($320 m)in its 2019 results because of the coronavirus crisis

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Spanish textiles giant Inditex, owner of the Zara chain of fashion shops, said Wednesday it was taking a charge of 287 million Euros ($320 m)in its 2019 results because of the coronavirus crisis.

The company said net profit for its year to end-January 2020 was 3.6 billion euros, a gain of six percent with the charge, but which would have been 12 percent without it.

Analysts surveyed by Factset had expected net profit of 3.8 billion euros.

Inditex said it was suspending its dividend to protect the business in a health crisis which has forced it to close half of its shops around the world.

Sales for the year came in at 28.3 billion euros, up 8.

0 percent and in line with forecasts.

"It is too early to give an outlook for 2020," given the volatility generated by the coronavirus outbreak, the company said.

The impact so far, however, has been "very significant," it added.

Of its 7,469 boutiques around the world, "3,785 are currently closed temporarily in 39 markets," it said.

At the same time, it said nearly all its shops in China, a key market and producer of its goods, had reopened as the authorities pegged back the virus.

Inditex, which owns other top brands such as Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, said its online sales operations -- about 10 percent of the total -- were normal in all its markets, as were its supply chains.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business China Company Same 2019 2020 Market Textile All Top Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia, South Africa Considering Equipping BRICS P ..

3 minutes ago

Iceland cuts key interest rate again on virus fear ..

7 minutes ago

BMW to shut down European factories over virus

3 minutes ago

Exports increase 22.68 pc to Rs. 2,439 mln in eigh ..

3 minutes ago

Masood urges India to allow international health e ..

22 minutes ago

O and A level exams postponed amid fears of Corona ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.