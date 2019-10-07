Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) to start loans from 15th

UrduPoint.com
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ): Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) will start to issue agri loans for Rabi crops under One-Window Operation system from October 15.

A spokesman for ZTBL told APP here Monday that farmers could apply for agri loan, if they have 25 acres of irrigated land or 50 acres of arid land.

The agri loans would be provided under One-Window Operation system within three days. For this purpose, focal persons have been appointed and revenue staff including Patwari, Qanoongo, Naib Tehsildar and Tehsildar will be available at One-Window Operation Center.

Farmers who want to take loans can contact nearest branch of ZTBL. More information in this regard can be obtained through free agri helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000, he added.

