Zarif Says at Least Trump is Honest About US Troops Staying in Syria to Protect Oil Fields

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif during a press conference joked about the United States staying in Syria to protect the oil fields there by saying at least US President Donald Trump is honest about the United States' intentions.

"Well, it seems that the United States is staying to protect the oil and at least President Trump is honest to say what the United States intends to do," Zarif said on Tuesday.