Zarif Says Iran To Boost Economy Cooperation With Syria Amid Looming Caesar Act Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:25 PM

Zarif Says Iran to Boost Economy Cooperation With Syria Amid Looming Caesar Act Sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Sputnik on Tuesday, ahead of his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that the country will work to strengthen the economic cooperation with Syria amid the looming sanctions under the US Caesar Act

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Sputnik on Tuesday, ahead of his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that the country will work to strengthen the economic cooperation with Syria amid the looming sanctions under the US Caesar Act.

The Caesar Act, signed into law by US President Donald Trump in December 2019, is set to come into effect on Wednesday. It envisions new sanctions on the Syrian government.

"We have strong economic relationships with Syria, and as for the latter, [it has] a credit line in Iran. We and our friends will work to develop the economic situation in Syria and enhance economic cooperation between Iran and Syria," Zarif said, when asked about the Caesar Act.

