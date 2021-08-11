Zeb Gul appointed as Director (OPS) FBR

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Ms. Zeb Gul Shabbir, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS) as Director (OPS), Directorate of IPR Enforcement (North), Islamabad

According to FBR notification issued here Wednesday, she relinquished the charge of the post Additional Director, Directorate of Internal Audit-North (customs), Islamabad.

She assumed the charge of the post.