UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Adviser Suggests Squeeze On Russian Oil Price Cap To $10-20 Per Barrel - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Zelenskyy Adviser Suggests Squeeze on Russian Oil Price Cap to $10-20 Per Barrel - Reports

Oleg Ustenko, an economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has proposed slashing the price cap on Russian oil to $10-20 per barrel from the current $60, Newsweek reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Oleg Ustenko, an economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has proposed slashing the price cap on Russian oil to $10-20 per barrel from the current $60, Newsweek reported on Wednesday.

Ustenko said that Kiev wanted to cut the cap price in half to about $30 per barrel, while he personally saw a $10-20 price cap as possible, the US weekly reported.

The adviser noted that Russia was receiving "much less revenue" compared to the situation before the imposition of the oil price cap, according to the report.

"It's ridiculous if it will not be done. It's going to have serious and significant effects .

.. Let's squeeze the current price cap to a much lower level," Ustenko told the newspaper.

After Russia began its military operation in Ukraine a year ago, Kiev's allies actively searched for ways to limit Moscow's energy-related income, notably from oil and gas. The effort culminated in a $60 price cap imposed by the G7 member states and Australia on December 5.

In response to the price cap, Moscow banned the supply of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap, in a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in late December.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Ukraine Moscow Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Kiev Price December Gas From

Recent Stories

Blinken Refuses to Give Firm Answer Whether Washin ..

Blinken Refuses to Give Firm Answer Whether Washington Will Arrest Putin if He V ..

5 minutes ago
 Jackson Pollock Painting Found in Sofia Belonged t ..

Jackson Pollock Painting Found in Sofia Belonged to Ceausescu's Collection - Rep ..

5 minutes ago
 Multiple injuries after ship lurches in Edinburgh ..

Multiple injuries after ship lurches in Edinburgh dry dock

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, DG Rangers dis ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, DG Rangers discuss law and order situation

3 minutes ago
 German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Visit ..

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Visit Georgia on March 23 - Embassy

3 minutes ago
 2.863m free flour bag distributed across Punjab

2.863m free flour bag distributed across Punjab

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.