Zelenskyy Approves $14.5Bln Increase In Defense Spending - Ukrainian Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Zelenskyy Approves $14.5Bln Increase in Defense Spending - Ukrainian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a document, approved by the Ukrainian parliament, to increase defense spending by $14.5 billion, Ukrainian parliament member Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Tuesday.

In mid-March, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said that the country's parliament backed an increase in defense budget spending by 537.2 billion hryvnias ($14.5 billion).

"A record-high budget increase for 2023 has been signed into law by the president.

Bill „–9105 will go into effect the day after tomorrow," Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian parliament approved a state budget for 2023 with a deficit of $35.1 billion. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal then noted that the draft state budget for 2023 provides for revenues of $34.7 billion, the expense of $69.5 billion, and the monthly budget deficit was estimated at $3 billion, which Kiev was planning to substitute with borrowings from other countries.

