Zelenskyy, Biden to Focus on 3 Major Topics in Washington - Foreign Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden will discuss three significant issues during their first meeting in Washington in late August ranging from political cooperation and security to bilateral economic relations, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"There will be three sets of issues. The first one is political. We have had a strategic partnership with the US since 2008. But, of course, everything has changed since then. And this strategic partnership needs to be brought to a new level. The second is security. Undoubtedly, [this is about] countering the Russian aggressor, the issue of Donbas, Crimea, where and how we will move.

We have discussed some very specific ideas, I cannot share them so far," Kuleba told the Ukraina 24 channel.

The third major topic is economy.

"We do not hide the fact that we want to see more American money in the Ukrainian economy, especially in the strategic sectors of our economy," the minister said.

He added that Ukraine can build a very effective partnership with American business and financial institutions, with specific projects being in the pipeline.

The meeting will culminate in a joint document signed by the two presidents, the top Ukrainian diplomat said.