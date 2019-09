Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tasked on Monday Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk and Finance Minister Oksana Markarova with submitting a draft national budget for 2020 to the country's parliament by September 15

"To submit to the parliament a bill on Ukrainian state budget for 2020, aimed at promoting economic growth. Deadline � September 15, 2019, responsible persons � Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk and Finance Minister Oksana Markarova," Zelenskyy said during his meeting with the country's parliament, cabinet and law enforcers, aired by Pryamiy broadcaster.