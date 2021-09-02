Zelenskyy Urges US Businesses to Invest in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) During a working visit to the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of US businesses and urged them to invest in Ukraine, the Ukrainian presidential press service said in a statement.

The meeting involved financial, energy companies, companies operating in the agricultural sector, infrastructure and defense.

Zelenskyy told US businessmen about Ukraine's transformation plan aimed to attract some $300 billion to the Ukrainian economy.

"We can do these transformations ourselves, but it will take about 20-25 years, so we need support from large companies, and we will really appreciate it," he said as quoted by the press service.